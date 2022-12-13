GTA Online’s new update adds trippy drugs and cool friends

Los Santos, the crime city that serves as a playground for players in Grand Theft Auto Online, is facing a tumultuous drug war led by a hodge podge crew of criminal up-and-comers. Los Santos Drug Wars is the first chapter in an ongoing story in GTA Online, and players will meet new, interesting friends and go on six story missions. It’s live now.

A man named Dax has come to the state, and he has a dream: to peddle high-grade hallucinogenics. He’ll need a hand from established criminals in San Andreas. Enter the player, who has done everything from rob a high-security casino to battling PMCs at the docks. Dax and his group, the Fooliganz, can be found in Blaine County. Players will be initiated into the group by Ron, Trevor’s old buddy in the Grand Theft Auto 5 campaign and a long-time quest giver in GTA Online.

Players will help the Fooliganz run their very own acid lab, and then help them run the business by purchasing stock, raiding the Humane Labs, and eliminating competitors like the Lost. There are also a fleet of new vehicles and cosmetics, as well as a host of quality-of-life improvements. There will be more to come in the Drug Wars story, and Rockstar has teased the addition of upcoming content in 2023, like working for the Downtown Cab company to living the humble life of a taxi driver.

Los Santos Drug Wars is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.