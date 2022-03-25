GTA Online is adding a new subscription service

Rockstar Games has announced it’s offering a new subscription service to GTA Online players. Dubbed GTA Plus, the subscription service grants players exclusive perks for $5.99 a month. According to the announcement:

Being a GTA Plus member gets you a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month.

Notably, this membership is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X players, with no word on if the service will come to previous-gen systems or PC.

Here’s a full list of the first month’s rewards:

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA Plus will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts are automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

GTA Plus joins Fortnite Crew and Fallout 1st as one of the new game-specific subscription models. Though all three offer similar monthly rewards, GTA Plus is half the price of a both subscriptions. It’s been a little over a week since GTA V launched on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X after a delay pushed it from its original November 2021 release. GTA Online was also a part of this launch and is now a stand-alone game on current gen, no longer requiring a copy of GTA V to play. Rockstar has also announced work is underway on the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. GTA Plus launches on March 29th.