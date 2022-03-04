GTA 5 enhanced & expanded remaster offers 4K, ray tracing, 60 fps options

When Grand Theft Auto 5 makes the leap to current-generation consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — in March, the newest version of Rockstar Games’ crime epic will offer three graphics settings that will let players tailor their experience to their needs. On Friday, Rockstar detailed just how the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the “enhanced and expanded” GTA 5 will perform across those platforms.

GTA 5’s Fidelity Mode is “tuned for the highest visual quality” and targets 30 frames per second. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will run with native 4K resolution, with ray tracing enabled. On Xbox Series S, Fidelity Mode will deliver upscaled 4K resolution.

The game’s Performance Mode is “tuned for the most responsive gameplay experience” and targets 60 fps. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, that 60-fps gameplay will run at upscaled 4K resolution, while the Series S version runs at 1080p resolution.

Performance RT mode is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5, delivering a hybrid of the previously mention modes, with upscaled 4K resolution, ray tracing, and a 60 fps target.

Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar reiterated its broader visual improvements to GTA 5, which include faster load times; improved lighting, shadows, and water reflections; and increased population, traffic variety, and vegetation density. Suitably, the new versions of GTA 5 will also include “highly detailed new explosions.”

On PlayStation 5, Rockstar also highlighted new DualSense controller haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features. Players will feel new sensations for weather effects, directional damage, road surfaces, and, suitably, explosions.

Rockstar also announced that players will be able to carry over their GTA 5 story saves (and their GTA Online progress) to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions — and that one-time transfer carries cross-generation and cross-platform. As of Friday, players can upload their save progress through the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Image: Rockstar Games

The enhanced and expanded versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 come to PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 15 digitally, with physical versions of the game arriving sometime in April. GTA 5’s remastered versions were announced in June 2020, and were originally slated for release in 2021. The original games were released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013.