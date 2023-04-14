GTA 3 cheats for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and mobile

The Grand Theft Auto 3 cheats might be rudimentary compared to the latter releases of the franchise. That being said, there’s plenty for you to have fun with, from toying with your wanted level to carrying a big head.
If you’ve recently jumped into the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and managed to play it without too many hurdles, the following GTA 3 cheats lists will sure come in handy.
How to use cheats in GTA 3
Regardless of whether you’re using a keyboard or a controller, using cheats in GTA 3 is fairly straightforward. You only need to either type down the code or follow the button input in order. If you successfully activate the cheat, you’ll see a message on the top left corner of the screen saying so.
Now, there are a few key factors to consider. If you activate multiple cheats in quick succession, it’s likely that the prompt won’t appear. If you want to double-check that the subsequent cheats are indeed active, try inputting it again, which in most cases should display a “cheat deactivated” message.
Also, if this is your first time using cheats in a GTA game, I recommend saving your progress first. Depending on the game, you might have to complete at least the introductory mission to both save your game and start using cheats. In addition, achievement and trophy progress will be disabled, so, once more, go ahead and save your game first. If you can create a separate save file, even better.
Lastly, some of the cheats no longer work in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. In those cases, we went ahead and included them after the cheats list. You’re free to give them a try yourself, but if they’re not included in the main list, it’s because they didn’t work during our tests.
GTA 3 PC cheats list
Below are all the PC cheats for GTA 3, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.
GTA 3 PC cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Cheat
|Code
|All Weapons
|GUNSGUNSGUNS
|Money ($250,000)
|IFIWEREARICHMAN
|Full Health
|GESUNDHEIT
|Full Armor
|TORTOISE
|Raise Wanted Level
|MOREPOLICEPLEASE
|Lower Wanted Level
|NOPOLICEPLEASE
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other
|ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons
|WEAPONSFORALL
|Pedestrians Hate You
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Rhino Tank
|GIVEUSATANK
|Destroy All Cars
|BANGBANGBANG
|Change Character
|ILIKEDRESSINGUP
|Clear Weather
|SKINCANCERFORME
|Foggy Weather
|PEASOUP
|Cloudy Weather
|ILIKESCOTLAND
|Rainy Weather
|ILOVESCOTLAND
|Slow Motion
|BOOOOORING
|Fast Motion
|TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
|Speed Up Time
|MADWEATHER
|Improve Driving Skill
|CORNERSLIKEMAD
|Flying Vehicle
|CHITTYCHITTYBB
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work on it:
- More Gore: NASTYLIMBSCHEAT
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: ANICESETOFWHEELS
GTA 3 PS5 and PS4 cheats list
Below are all the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 cheats for GTA 3, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.
GTA 3 PS5 and PS4 cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Cheat
|Code
|All Weapons
|R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Money ($250,000)
|R2, R2, L1, L1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Full Health
|R2, R2, L1, R1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Full Armor
|R2, R2, L1, L2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Raise Wanted Level
|R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|Lower Wanted Level
|R2, R2, L1, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other
|DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, X, L2, L1, UP, DOWN
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons
|R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, UP, DOWN
|Pedestrians Hate You
|DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
|Rhino Tank
|CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
|Destroy All Cars
|L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1
|Change Character
|RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT
|Clear Weather
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE
|Foggy Weather
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X
|Cloudy Weather
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE
|Rainy Weather
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE
|Slow Motion
|TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R1, R2
|Fast Motion
|TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L2
|Improve Driving Skill
|R1, L1, R2, L1, LEFT, R1, R1, TRIANGLE
|Flying Vehicle
|RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1
|Big Head Mode
|UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, CIRCLE, X
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE
- Speed Up Time: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
- More Gore: SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, DOWN, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, L1, X
GTA 3 Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats list
Below are all the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One cheats for GTA 3, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.
GTA 3 Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Cheat
|Code
|All Weapons
|RT, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Money ($250,000)
|RT, RT, LB, LB, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Full Health
|RT, RT, LB, RB, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Full Armor
|RT, RT, LB, LT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Raise Wanted Level
|RT, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|Lower Wanted Level
|RT, RT, LB, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other
|DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, A, RB, RT, LT, LB
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons
|RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, UP, DOWN
|Pedestrians Hate You
|DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
|Rhino Tank
|B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
|Destroy All Cars
|LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LEFT
|Change Character
|RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT
|Clear Weather
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
|Foggy Weather
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A
|Cloudy Weather
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
|Rainy Weather
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
|Slow Motion
|Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RB, RT
|Fast Motion
|Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, LB, LT
|Improve Driving Skill
|RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y
|Destroy All Cars
|LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB
|Flying Vehicle
|RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, DOWN, LB, RB
|Big Head Mode
|UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: LT, LT, X, RT, Y, LB, Y
- Speed Up Time: B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y
- More Gore: X, LB, B, DOWN, LB, RB, Y, RIGHT, LB, A
GTA 3 Switch cheats list
Below are all the Switch cheats for GTA 3, starting with the ones corresponding to weapons, money, health, and armor.
GTA 3 Switch cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Cheat
|Code
|All Weapons
|ZR, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Money ($250,000)
|ZR, ZR, L, L, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Full Health
|ZR, ZR, L, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Full Armor
|ZR, ZR, L, ZL, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
|Raise Wanted Level
|ZR, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|Lower Wanted Level
|ZR, ZR, L, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
|Destroy All Cars
|ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, L
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other
|DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, ZL, L
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other With Weapons
|ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, UP, DOWN
|Pedestrians Hate You
|ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, UP, DOWN
|Rhino Tank
|A, A, A, A, A, A, R, ZL, L, X, A, X
|Change Character
|RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT
|Clear Weather
|L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X
|Foggy Weather
|L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B
|Cloudy Weather
|L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y
|Rainy Weather
|L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A
|Slow Motion
|X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, R, ZR
|Fast Motion
|X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, L, ZL
|Speed Up Time
|A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X
|Improve Driving Skill
|R, L, ZR, L, LEFT, R, R, X
|Flying Vehicle
|RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R
|Big Head Mode (Konami Code)
|UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, A, B
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: ZL, ZL, Y, R, X, L, X
- Speed Up Time: A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X
- More Gore: Y, L, A, DOWN, L, R, X, RIGHT, L, B
GTA 3 iOS and Android cheats list
The iOS and Android cheats for GTA 3 are a bit tricky, as you’re going to need either a third-party app that enables a digital keyboard, or an actual keyboard connected via Bluetooth, for example. If you don’t have an extra wireless keyboard lying around, proceed with caution when searching for an alternative method.
GTA 3 iOS and Android cheats
|Cheat
|Code
|Cheat
|Code
|All Weapons
|GUNSGUNSGUNS
|Money ($250,000)
|IFIWEREARICHMAN
|Full Health
|GESUNDHEIT
|Full Armor
|TORTOISE
|Raise Wanted Level
|MOREPOLICEPLEASE
|Lower Wanted Level
|NOPOLICEPLEASE
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other
|ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
|Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons
|WEAPONSFORALL
|Pedestrians Hate You
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Rhino Tank
|GIVEUSATANK
|Destroy All Cars
|BANGBANGBANG
|Change Character
|ILIKEDRESSINGUP
|Clear Weather
|SKINCANCERFORME
|Foggy Weather
|PEASOUP
|Cloudy Weather
|ILIKESCOTLAND
|Rainy Weather
|ILOVESCOTLAND
|Slow Motion
|BOOOOORING
|Fast Motion
|TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
|Speed Up Time
|MADWEATHER
|Improve Driving Skill
|CORNERSLIKEMAD
|Flying Vehicle
|CHITTYCHITTYBB
If you’re playing the Definitive Edition copy, bear in mind there are a few cheats that don’t work:
- More Gore: NASTYLIMBSCHEAT
- Vehicle Turns Invisible: ANICESETOFWHEELS
Have fun causing a wreck in GTA 3 with these cheats!