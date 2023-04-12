Gremlins prequel series gets a first trailer all about adorable Gizmo

Gremlins have never been cuter than in the new animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

A prequel to 1984’s Gremlins and 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch, the show dives into the origin story of Gizmo, the cutest (and most innocent) of all the gremlins. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes place in 1920s Shanghai and centers on a young Sam Wing (the owner of the mysterious antiques store in the movies), who sets out to return Gizmo to his family. He teams up with a teenage street thief named Ellie and treks across China, encountering creatures from Chinese folklore.

The first trailer for this upcoming show kicks off the journey and the dangers that Sam and Ellie will encounter — but more importantly, it shows off Gizmo and his big ol’ eyes and floofy ears! Just look at him!

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai stars Izaac Wang (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Sam Wing, with Ming-Na Wen (Mulan) and B.D. Wong (Jurassic Park, and also Mulan) as Sam’s parents and James Hong (Everything Everywhere All At Once, and also Mulan) as his grandfather.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai hits Max — the new rebrand of HBO Max — on May 23.