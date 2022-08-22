Gravity Rush movie floats into development

PlayStation Vita game Gravity Rush is getting a film adaptation from Anna Mastro, the director behind Disney Plus’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Deadline reports.

The action-adventure game came out in 2012, with a remaster hitting PlayStation 4 in 2015 in Japan and 2016 elsewhere. Gravity Rush follows Kat, an amnesiac with the power to manipulate gravity, who must use her abilities to protect a floating city and dive into her mysterious past. Throughout the game, Kat explores the open world of said floating city and combats enemies with her gravity powers. A sequel called Gravity Rush 2 came out in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and took place directly after the events of the first game.

The film comes from PlayStation Productions and Scott Free productions, though there has been no confirmed production or distribution studio. There is no release date or further production news just yet. The only other attached name is screenwriter Emily Jerome (the upcoming thriller Panopticon).

Previously, Gravity Rush got a short two-part anime adaptation to bridge the first and second game, with each episode at less than 10 minutes in length. It is unknown if this upcoming movie will be animated or live action.