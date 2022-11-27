Gran Turismo chief says devs are ‘looking into’ a PC port

Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi isn’t ruling out a PC port for the long-running racing sim franchise. In an interview with GTPlanet (via Eurogamer) during the Gran Turismo World Finals on Sunday, Yamauchi told the outlet that the Polyphony Digital development team is “looking into” bringing the series from PlayStation to PC.

“Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi told GTPlanet, while also expressing some concern about getting the game to consistently run in 4K at 60 frames per second across all platforms. “It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”