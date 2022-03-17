Gran Turismo 7 has been largely unplayable for hours due to server maintenance

Gran Turismo 7, one of the biggest PlayStation releases of the year so far, has been undergoing server maintenance for hours because of an issue found with the game’s latest update. “Due to an issue found with Update 1.07, we are extending the current server maintenance period,” reads a notice on the Gran Turismo website from this morning. “We will confirm the completion time as soon as possible.”

The maintenance means that much of Gran Turismo 7, including its career mode and multiplayer, is unplayable, and it’s unclear when the maintenance might end. Developer Polyphony Digital hasn’t detailed what the underlying issue might be, and Sony didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Update 1.07 adjusted rewards for some races

According to Polyphony’s patch notes, Update 1.07 adds a number of fixes and changes, including a new broadcast mode that removes all licensed music tracks. However, Polyphony says it also adjusted the rewards for some events, and players appear to have found that for many races, you now get fewer credits, making it more difficult to save up in-game currency for more expensive cars.

Scanning through the Gran Turismo subreddit, it’s clear that many fans are particularly unhappy with the credits changes in the patch. Sony does sell in-game credits for real-world dollars that could help you get the cars you want, but those microtransactions are on top of the $60 or $70 you’re already paying just to buy the game (depending on if you get it for PS4 or PS5). It’s unclear if Polyphony will be making changes to the credit payouts in response to fan outcry.