Grammarly expands beyond proofreading with AI-powered writing

Grammarly announced today that it’s (unsurprisingly) diving into the generative AI fray. GrammarlyGo is an upcoming set of auto-composition features to help the AI proofreading software keep up with the many companies adding the ChatGPT API (or different generative AI backends) to their products.

GrammarlyGo can use context like voice, style, purpose and where you’re writing to determine its approach. So, for example, it can spit out email replies, shorten passages, rewrite them for tone and clarity, brainstorm or choose from one-click prompts — all while adhering to your company’s voice or other provided context. In addition, since Grammarly’s desktop service can pop up in any text field on your computer, its generative writing could be slightly more convenient than competitors (like Notion or Gmail’s Smart Compose) that require you to visit an app or website. The company says GrammarlyGo will be enabled by default for individuals, and you can toggle it in settings.

Grammarly justifies the feature’s existence by saying most people’s writing can be better and faster. “Individuals today spend too much time trying to communicate in the right way, while poor communication is draining business productivity and performance,” the company wrote in an announcement post. “GrammarlyGO will address this problem by quickly generating highly relevant text with an understanding of personal voice and brand style, context, and intent — saving people and businesses time while accounting for their unique needs.” I’m unsure what to make of a world where nobody writes anything but prompts for machines, but that increasingly appears to be where we’re headed.

GrammarlyGo will be included with the Grammarly service at no extra cost. The company says it will soon add the AI writing feature to its Premium, Business, Education and Developer plans — and free plans “in select markets.” The GrammarlyGo beta will begin rolling out in April.