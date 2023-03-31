Grab these Pac-Man crochet kits before they’re gobbled up

The Woobles, a site that specializes in adorable crochet kits for beginners, has restocked its Pac-Man lineup of kits. The last time these were available, they sold out quickly. Each kit comes pre-started and packaged with everything you need to crochet your own Pac-Man, Blinky the Ghost, or a piece of bonus fruit, including step-by-step video instructions, stuffing, and a tapestry needle. The Woobles even offers help over e-mail if you hit any bumps along the way.

The Pac-Man, and Blinky the Ghost crochet kits are priced at $34.99 each, and while The Woobles currently only offers the cherries bonus item for $4.99, I’ve personally got my fingers crossed for strawberries in a future drop. If all three of the kits have caught your eye, you can also find the Leader of the Pac Bundle which brings the whole gang together for just $69.99.