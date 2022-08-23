‘Gotham Knights’ is coming out four days earlier than you thought

Gotham Knights, the DC-soaked open-world title from Warner Bros Games, is due to hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 21st. Yes, you read that correctly — the game was previously due to come out on October 25th, but it’s now set to land four days earlier. Warner Bros didn’t provide a reason for the rush, aside from saying it will allow “players to jump into the action four days early.” Which, yeah.

The new release date follows delays and platform changes for Gotham Knights. The game was originally set to come out in 2021, but it was pushed back to 2022 less than a year after its announcement. It was also supposed to hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it’s no longer coming to those consoles.

The updated release timing was revealed during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, at the end of a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The trailer focuses on the villains, showcasing Harley Quinn and Clayface. The game also features Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls, but notably not Batman. Instead, players step into the boots of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin.