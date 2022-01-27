It’s nearly the end of January, which means the holidays are sadly a month behind us. If you’re understandably already starting to crave another break, channel your wanderlust by preparing for your next vacation with this GoPro Hero 10 deal. Right now, you can take great photos and video clips on your next trip while saving big now that GoPro’s latest action camera has reached an all-time low.

Typically $499.99, GoPro is selling the camera — alongside a one-year GoPro annual subscription, a SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC, and free express shipping — for $349.98. The service typically costs $49.99 per year and offers unlimited cloud backup as well auto uploads, GoPro.com discounts, unlimited access to premium editing tools in the Quik app, and guaranteed camera replacement. You can also cancel your subscription whenever you’d like.

The latest GoPro Hero camera offers features just amazing as its predecessor, which we once proclaimed to be the “biggest, baddest action camera out there.” However, unlike the GoPro Hero 9, there’s a new processor, allowing for higher frame rates and increased resolution capture. Read our GoPro Hero 10 review.

GoPro Hero 10 Black The GoPro Hero 10 Black offers a new processor making it possible to shoot in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second.

Shifting away from cameras to TVs, several retailers are once again selling TVs at prices we last saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the run-up to Super Bowl Sunday. Samsung’s 2021 The Frame is no exception. Right now, Samsung and Best Buy are selling the $1,999.99 65-inch version for $1,499.99 – $2 shy of its Black Friday price, which was the lowest we’ve seen. That’s a savings of $500 on a unique TV that displays customizable images but, when turned on, transforms into a smart 4K TV with Alexa built-in and a 120Hz refresh rate. Best Buy is also throwing in 30 days of FuboTV Pro, offering the first month of Philo for $5, as well as the option to save $90 on Facebook Portal TV.

Samsung The Frame LCD TV (65-inch, 2021) Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode.

We’ve got another great deal for Samsung lovers but, this time, on the company’s new Galaxy Buds 2. Unlike their predecessor, these entry-level wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation while boasting an improved design and fit. They normally retail for $149.99, but today, Woot is selling them in a variety of colors, including graphite, white, olive, and lavender, for $99.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen, and it matches the discounts we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, be aware they come with Woot’s 90-day warranty as opposed to a one-year warranty direct from Samsung. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new entry-level wireless earbuds from Samsung. Despite this, they’re packed with enough features that people on a budget might be happy choosing these over the pricier Buds Pro.

For the forgetful, 1Password could be a useful service that stores your login credentials so you don’t need to keep tabs on all of them. Plus, in case you’re worried about security, the password manager offers authenticated encryption to keep your data safe while also sending alerts for compromised sites.

If all that sounds interesting to you, right now, 1Password is taking 50 percent off its family plans. Normally $5 a month, the family plan costs around $60 per year, but this discount brings the annual price down to $30. The family plan is limited to five people. This deal is only available to new 1Password users.

1Password subscription (family plan, annual cost) 1Password’s family subscription grants up to five people individual access to 1Password’s services. Typically $5 a month, this limited-time deal brings the price down to $2.50 a month for up to a year.

For the dedicated few still resolved to get fit this year, Garmin’s Venu 2 has plummeted back to its lowest price ever. A fitness tracker ideal for active lifestyles like the recently announced Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Garmin’s Venu 2 is a great sport watch that Amazon is selling for $349.99 in select styles ($50 off). Unlike other trackers, this watch boasts an impressive battery that can last over 10 days while featuring all the sensors you could need — including a barometric altimeter for elevation, a compass for positioning, and even a thermometer. While it’s a good smartwatch, however, it does lack traditional features like a mic or feature so you can issue voice commands or make voice calls.

Garmin Venu 2 Garmin’s Venu 2 is waterproof up to five atmospheres, offers a battery life of over 10 days, and boasts an array of sensors. However, it lacks a mic or a speaker.

Save some more today with these great deals:

The standard version of Pokémon Legends Arceus for Nintendo Switch is available to preorder for $54.88 at Walmart. That’s a modest $5 discount, but it’s also one of the first we’ve seen for the game. In our review, we praised its more holistic design approach and the new timeline, which allows players to explore a larger, more open world that existed before Pokémon and humans lived in harmony.

Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now, but at $549, they’re expensive. Thankfully, they’re now selling for $449 when you buy the silver, blue, or gray models from Amazon — $20 shy of their best price ever. Read our review.

You can keep track of your stuff more easily today with this deal on a four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers. Right now, Target is selling them for just $39.99 in some locations instead of $69.99, while Sam’s Club members can buy them for $49.99. These trackers are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, offer user-replaceable batteries, and — unlike Apple’s AirTags — also offer a hole you can attach things to.