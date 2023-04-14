Google’s wired Nest Doorbell is on sale for $50 off

One of the best video doorbells money can buy costs a whole lot less right now. Google’s latest wired Nest Doorbell is on sale for $129.99 in all four of its colors at Best Buy, Amazon, and direct from Google. That’s a savings of $50 on Google’s small and svelte doorbell, which quickly rose to our top-recommended model shortly after it came out in late 2022. The wired Nest Doorbell is a much-improved follow-up to Google’s slightly disappointing battery-powered model of 2021 because the wired model has speedy performance and response, better video quality, and a smaller size. To take full advantage of its features, like 24/7 recording and recognizing familiar faces, you have to pay a subscription of $3.99 per month, but the Nest Doorbell also offers package detection and three hours of event-based recording for free. Read our review.

Adata’s S70 Blade M.2 SSDs are on a one-day deal at Best Buy, and you can save up to $200 on one for your PC or PlayStation 5. Here’s a quick breakdown of how much storage you can get on these deals:

Each of these meets the speed requirements for expanding a PS5’s storage, and at this price, even just getting a 1TB is a no-brainer since you’re more than doubling the usable storage built into the PS5. If you want to store a massive amount of games, the 2TB and 4TB options offer a lot of value, albeit at higher prices. All of these deals are set to end late tonight at 1AM ET.