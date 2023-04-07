Google’s WebGPU is coming to Chrome to boost online gaming and graphics

Google will soon start rolling out WebGPU, a new feature that will allow Chrome browsers to use your graphics card to accelerate games, graphics and AI, the company announced. It’ll be enabled by default in Chrome 113 set to arrive in a few weeks for Windows PCs (via Direct3D 12), MacOS (Metal) and ChromeOS (Vulkan).

WebGPU will give web apps better access to your graphics card, Google said, allowing developers to achieve the same level of graphics with far less code. That could make for new and interesting Chrome browser-based 3D apps, and without a doubt, better games.

At the same time, it will power over “three times improvements in machine learning model inferences,” the company added. That could pave the way for machine learning apps that run locally, like NVIDIA Broadcast’s strange “eye contact” feature.

Google calls the initial release a “building block for future updates and enhancements,” as developers begin to dig into it and create new applications. The API has been in development for over six years, and should be available to Firefox and Safari down the road (Edge often gets features at the same time as Chrome), and expand to more operating systems like Android. You can try the feature for yourself if you’re on the Chrome Beta track using a demo called Babylon.js, which already offers full WebGPU support.