Google’s unlisted Switch To Android iOS app helps you move from an iPhone to Android

Google has quietly released a free app for iOS to help you easily carry over data from an iPhone to an Android device, as reported by 9to5Google. The Switch To Android app works wirelessly, meaning you won’t have to worry about connecting the two phones with a cable.

“The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types — photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables,” according to the app’s description on the App Store. That list does not include messages, so it appears the app won’t be able to transfer those, though it will walk you through how to turn off iMessage so “you don’t miss text messages from friends and family.”

9to5Google says this is an unlisted app, and that does appear to be the case, as I can’t find it when searching the App Store on my iPhone. However, you can download it right now from this direct link. Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about when the app might officially become listed on the App Store.

If you want to get an idea of how the app will work in practice, check out 9to5Google’s hands-on video:

Apple has offered a similar app to help users migrate from Android to iPhone, called “Move to iOS,” since 2015.