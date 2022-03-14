Google’s second-gen Nest Hub falls to just $55

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been looking to add to your Assistant-powered smart home without having to pay full price, a discount has just appeared via multiple retailers that will let you do exactly that. Right now, Best Buy, Walmart and Adorama have the second-generation Nest Hub smart display for $55, which is $45 off the usual price and one of the best deals we’ve seen since for the device since it launched last year.

Buy Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Best Buy – $55

Buy Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Walmart – $55

Buy Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Adorama – $55

There’s a reason that the Nest Hub is one of our favorite smart home devices. After all, it earned a score of 89 in our review. It has a minimalist design, a bright 7-inch display, clearer and louder audio than its predecessor and faster performance as well. It’s just the right size to fit into any room and can act as a second screen for your video doorbell or even track your sleep from your bedside table. While it may not be as accurate as a slumber-focused wearable, the Nest Hub will show you sleep duration, quality, schedules and snoring data (if that’s something you’re after).

These features make it a great smart display that’s worthy of a spot in your kitchen, bedroom or living room — and with this deal, you won’t have to spend much in order to put one there.