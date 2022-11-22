Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever for Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

This is a prime opportunity to go shopping if you’re looking for more Android-friendly alternatives to Apple AirPods. Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 as part of a Black Friday sale — a full $50 discount that represents the best price we’ve seen yet for the true wireless earbuds. The savings apply regardless of color, so you can get a style that matches your phone or fashion sense.

We’ll be frank: these are the best-sounding Pixel Buds yet. On top of better bass than other models, they add active noise cancellation (ANC) that helps block the outside world. These are the Google earbuds you want if you have a noisy commute or office, or just want to hear more detail in your favorite songs. The seven-hour battery will help you get through most of a typical workday, and automatic Android device switching helps if you also have a tablet.

There are limitations. While the Pixel Buds Pro do work with iPhones and other non-Android devices, you will lose functionality like the auto device switching (there is still multipoint connectivity). We also weren’t thrilled with the call quality and transparency mode. If you spend more time listening to music than talking to friends, though, these in-ears are an easy pick.

