Google’s Pixel 8 Pro may look like a rounded Pixel 7

Google hasn’t even announced the Pixel 7a, but that isn’t stopping leakers from claiming to know something about the Pixel 8 series. OnLeaks and Smartprix have shared what they say are renders of the Pixel 8 Pro design. At first glance, it appears to be a subtle evolution of the Pixel 7 Pro. The corners are more rounded to avoid digging into your palm, and the three-lens rear camera array (main, ultra-wide and telephoto) is now grouped into one cutout.

There may be a conspicuous functional improvement, though. That rear array also seems to include an unknown sensor below the flash. OnLeaks and Smartprix speculate that it may be a depth or macro sensor, but we wouldn’t rule out LiDAR or other technology to improve augmented reality, portraits and low-light photos.

Many of the details of the Pixel 8 family remain a mystery. However, previously unearthed clues suggest there may be some camera upgrades in store. In December, Kuba Wojciechowski discovered code hinting the new phones may use staggered HDR, or a technique that captures multiple exposures at once. You could get an expanded dynamic range without long capture times that can blur subjects. The Pixel 8 line is also likely to use a third-generation Tensor chip that may improve performance and efficiency.

If Google repeats last year’s preview for the Pixel 7, you might get a brief glimpse of the Pixel 8 line at I/O on May 10th ahead of a launch in the early fall. We’d likewise expect the new models to ship with Android 14. This may be a predictable update if the rumors are accurate, but you might not mind given the strong reception of Google’s recent Pixel releases.