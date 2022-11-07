Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro get minor November update ahead of new features next month

Battery & Charging

Fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed *[1]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally causing green display flicker in in certain conditions *[2]

Optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions *[2]

System

Fix for issue occasionally causing Photos app to crash when using certain editing features *[2]

*[1] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6a

*[2] Included on Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro