Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is $119 off at Woot for today only

If you’ve been waiting for Google’s highest-end Pixel 6 model to drop below the $800 mark before you buy, you now have your chance. Woot is selling the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro for $780 ($119 off) today only. That’s better than an Amazon discount we saw earlier this month, and a good deal if you’re looking for a powerful large-screen phone.

Much of what we said about the Pixel 6 Pro at launch remains true today. It mates top-tier (if polarizing) design with superb cameras, a good screen and Google’s definitive Android 12 experience, including smart Assistant features. It’s also relatively light for a phone this size at 7.4oz, if not quite as featherweight as Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ (6.9oz).

Software updates have tackled many of the Pixel 6 Pro’s early problems, although the fingerprint reader might still be too finicky for some tastes. The bigger concern simply revolves around timing. Google has already teased the release of the Pixel 7 Pro this fall — you might want to hold off if you’re interested in its improved performance and other as yet unannounced upgrades. If you’re just looking for a good value, though, the current-generation phone is hard to top.

