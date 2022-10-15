Google’s Pixel 6 is only $20 more than it was during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event

As expected, the sun has set on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, along with the litany of counter sales running elsewhere. Despite this, however, there are still plenty of solid deals to check out at Amazon and Best Buy, many of which are holdouts from earlier in the week. Some of these products may not be available for their lowest prices ever, true, but they’re still worth a look if you missed them earlier this week.

Google recently introduced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but you can still pick up an unlocked, 128GB Pixel 6 in black at Amazon and Best Buy for $399, just $20 shy of its Prime Day price. Unlike the Pixel 6A, this one has a 90Hz refresh rate display and better rear-facing cameras, along with a vivid 6.4-inch OLED screen. It was an impressive phone at $599 thanks to its great performance and battery life, but today’s $200 discount makes it an even better option for anyone who is in need of an inexpensive phone with a lot to offer. If you’re considering the newer Pixel 7 over the Pixel 6, know that the newer model features a slightly smaller display, a few camera improvements, and Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU. Read our Pixel 6 review.

The latest Apple TV 4K is down to $109.99 (about $70 off) in its 32GB configuration at Amazon and Best Buy. Apple’s futureproof streaming device provides access to all your favorite content, along with services like Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus. It also supports both Wi-Fi 6 and Thread, meaning it should be able to serve as a hub for newer smart home devices that support the standard.

As far as other specs go, the Apple TV 4K is equipped with Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, providing it with snappier performance compared to other streaming devices, including Roku’s streaming sticks. It can even connect to two sets of AirPods for private listening (sans support for Apple’s immersive spatial audio feature). Read our review.

Razer’s Seiren Mini is an adorable little microphone that’s currently available at Amazon and Best Buy for $39.99 ($10 off) in either pink or black. A compact and budget-friendly mic, the capsule-shaped Seiren Mini features a supercardioid pickup pattern, which means it has a very narrow focus but shouldn’t pick up much in the way of ambient noise. The Mini also comes with its own shock-absorbing stand and adapter for boom arms, giving you more flexibility with your setup, regardless if you plan on streaming or just chatting via Zoom.

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot doesn’t ship until October 20th, however, if you preorder a bundle that includes an Eero Mesh Wifi Router, you can save $19 on the combined price of both items. We haven’t had a chance to test the latest generation of Amazon’s orb-shaped automation hub — stay tuned for our review — but it looks remarkably similar to the prior model. This time around, however, it sports new tap gesture controls, more bass, and a built-in temperature sensor with Alexa integration.

Perhaps the most impressive addition to the latest Echo Dot is its ability to serve as a wireless extender for Eero Mesh Wifi systems, allowing you to easily fill gaps in your Wi-fi coverage. This feature will be rolling out to older generations of the Dot as well via a future firmware update, but if you’re looking for a more seamless way to provide consistent wireless access throughout your home, this bundle is worth checking out.

