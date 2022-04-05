Google’s Pixel 6 April update arrives with camera and charging fixes

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are great phones on paper, but they’ve been beset by bugs and problems that have annoyed a fair number of users. Google’s April update has now arrived (on time, for once) with fixes for several key issues around charging, the camera and security, 9to5Google has reported.

On the camera side, Google said the update fixes “issues causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in.” It’s also addressed an issue that occasionally caused a green screen to appear in the camera preview. On the wireless charging side, there’s a patch for performance issues with “certain accessories,” an issue that popped up on Reddit and elsewhere with various Qi charging stands.

It also fixed various UI issues and bugs (with all Pixel devices from the 3XL up), including crashes that happen in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode, error messages with certain live wallpapers, incorrect animation displays and more. It also includes security fixes, particularly for a “high security vulnerability in the Framework component that could lead to local escalation of privilege,” as detailed in a security bulletin.

After arriving two weeks late, the March security bulletin fixed a number of key bugs related to WiFi connectivity issues, battery management and fingerprint recognition. However, it also made haptic vibration weaker, generating user complaints on various forums. Google acknowledged the issue, but there’s no word yet on a fix or update. Meanwhile, the April update is now rolling out “over the next week in phases depending on carrier or device,” Google said, so you should see it soon.