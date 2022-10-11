Google’s partnering with Coinbase to let cloud customers pay in crypto next year

Google is partnering with Coinbase to let customers pay for its cloud services in “select” cryptocurrencies (via CNBC). According to Coinbase and Google, crypto-based payments will become available to customers in the Web3 space early next year to start.

To enable these payments, Google will use Coinbase Commerce, a tool that lets businesses receive, accept, and convert cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Tether USD, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and others. As noted by CNBC, Coinbase will take a cut of transactions made through its commerce tool. Google plans on utilizing Coinbase Prime as well, an “institutional-grade” crypto trading platform primarily built for large companies, to store and trade cryptocurrencies.

As part of the deal, CNBC says Coinbase is moving some of its “data-related applications” from Amazon Web Services to Google Cloud. Google will also start using Coinbase Node, a tool that developers can use to gain access to blockchains and build decentralized apps, to power its BigQuery crypto public datasets. This aligns with Google’s goal of providing a back end for Web3 developers, which CNBC says Google formed a team for earlier this year.