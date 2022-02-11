Google’s Nest Thermostat drops to $99 at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While we saw Amazon’s new smart thermostat go on sale earlier this week, now you can get the more advanced Google Nest Thermostat for less, too. The smart home gadget is down to $99 at Amazon right now, which is 24 percent off its normal price and close to its all-time low. All colors have been discounted and you can get the device with a trim kit for only $114, or 21 percent less than usual.

Buy Nest Thermostat at Amazon – $99

Buy Nest Thermostat + trim kit at Amazon – $114

Normally $130, the Energy Star-certified Nest Thermostat came out in 2020 as an affordable alternative to Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat. The standard model doesn’t have the luxury materials or the hi-res display that the Learning model does, but the biggest selling points remain the same. A device like the Nest Thermostat can help you save on energy costs by optimizing the temperature in your home. Google’s device has a feature called Savings Finder that learns about your home system and offers suggestions to conserve energy. You can also set your own schedule so you can, for example, keep your home warmer when you’re there and cooler when you’re out.

You can control the Nest Thermostat through the Google Home app, making it easy to make adjustments on the fly and even when you’re away from home. The device also works with the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, so you can control it with your voice, too. Depending on your style, you may prefer the look of the Nest Thermostat to that of its Learning cousin, too. It’s slimmer with a mirrored display and it has a touch-sensitive edge that you can use to adjust temperatures manually. Amazon’s sale is one to consider if you’ve been itching to make your home a bit smarter without spending too much money.

