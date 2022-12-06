Google’s Nest Hub smart display is $70 off with a free WiZ smart bulb

We’re getting well beyond Black Friday, but the deals are still coming up strong. First off, the latest Google Nest Hub has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $39 at Walmart. And in addition to being a $70 discount, this deal comes with a WiZ smart bulb for free.

The second-gen Nest Hub is the most recent seven-inch smart display from Google. This little portal to the Google Assistant gives you the weather, news updates, and access to music streaming, and it makes a great digital picture frame if Google Photos is your preferred cloud photo platform. It’s also a handy smart home controller since you can use your voice to set timers, pull up videos on a Chromecast-connected TV, or turn smart lights on or off. If you snag this deal with the free WiZ bulb, that last one is a bit of a given. The included WiZ bulb isn’t as fancy as colorful options from Philips Hue, but it’s a decently bright 800-lumen soft white bulb that dims and supports smart schedules without the need for a bridge. Read our review of the Nest Hub.

$ 39 The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

The 32-inch Samsung M8 Smart Monitor in a cool blue-and-white color scheme is on sale for just $399.99 ($300 off) at Amazon. Or, if you prefer it in all white, you can get it for $449.99 at Amazon or Best Buy.

This 4K display is part computer monitor, part smart TV. It’s got built-in streaming apps and a rechargeable remote for sitting back and relaxing at your desk, but it can be all business as well with its detachable webcam and two USB-C ports. It may be a bit “jack-of-all-trades, master of none,” but if you don’t have a lot of space in your home and find yourself spending a lot of leisure time streaming videos on your laptop, it may make all the sense in the world as a major quality of life upgrade. This deal dropping it under $400 makes it an even better value, as it’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Just try and remember to get up from your desk once in a while, okay? Read our review.

$ 400 Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support.

The new, 10th-generation iPad is on sale for $399 in any of its cute four colors at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the most recent “base” iPad, making it as affordable as it gets thus far. Though, this iPad is a bit trickier to recommend than most. While it has a competent A14 Bionic processor from the iPhone 12 generation, a webcam on its long side for easier landscape-orientation video calls, and USB-C (yay), it also doesn’t have a headphone jack (boo). But the trickiest thing is its price, as it normally sells for $449, which is $120 more than its predecessor. This $50 discount does help remedy that a little, so if you feel compelled to get this middling iPad, you might as well get the best deal you can.

$ 399 Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is the spiritual successor to the older ninth-gen model. Though, in exchange for its revised design, landscape-oriented webcam, USB-C port, larger 10.9-inch screen, and faster processor, it ditched the headphone jack and got more expensive.

The ninth-generation iPad from late 2021 is currently on sale for just $269.99 ($60 off) at Best Buy. While this model has the old chunky bezels and Lightning connector of iPads of yore, it’s an exceptional value for those that only need the basics. Its A13 Bionic CPU is fine for most people, even today, and it still has the tried-and-true headphone jack and home button with Touch ID. It’s even about as capable when it comes to note-taking since it supports the first-gen Apple Pencil just like the newer 10th-gen. I won’t stop anyone from buying the newer 2022 iPad if you want the latest (though let’s not forget that the iPad Air also exists), but you also can’t knock the ninth-gen iPad when it comes to value.

$ 270 Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has an A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It also is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is on sale in its sleek white-and-blue colorway for just $29.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. This is an exceptional value for anyone who plays on PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch (when docked), or PC. The G435 is our top pick for multiplatform wireless gaming headsets, thanks to its lightweight build and comfy, soft fit. Plus, at this price, you get 2.4GHz wireless plus Bluetooth, so you can remain connected to your phone and even take a call while you’re playing a game. It may lack a boom mic for potentially better audio, but the beamforming mics work fine, and you can even wear them in public for listening to music without looking like a cringey weirdo. Read our buying guide.

$ 30 Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

Speaking of gaming, if you play on PC or PlayStation 5, you want your games running on a fast SSD for the best performance. Speedy storage is often costly, but thankfully the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD is on sale for $99.99 without a heatsink at Amazon and Best Buy or $112 with a heatsink at Amazon. Both of these are all-time low prices, saving you $60 and $67.99, respectively.

This SSD offers great performance for your games or even as your primary boot drive in a desktop PC. If you own a PS5, you can easily install one yourself to more than double the usable storage of your console — just remember that the PS5 requires an SSD with a heatsink, so be sure to pony up the extra 12 bucks.

$ 100 Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PlayStation 5, the latter requiring a heatsink.

More deals to stuff in your stocking: