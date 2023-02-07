Google’s Live from Paris search and AI event: start time and how to watch

Google just announced this week it’s working on a conversational AI system called Bard, which is powered by its internal LaMDA AI model. Now, based on its many years of researching AI, Google sounds like it’s ready to take on AI systems like DALL-E and, more prominently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The timing of Google’s event comes hot on the heels of Microsoft’s just announced new Bing, which is leveraging ChatGPT to power the “copilot” AI bot that turns searches into chat conversations and is already going live to try out.

“Google presents: Live from Paris,” the company’s event pertaining to its search engine and new AI technology, is happening on Wednesday, February 8th, at 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT.