Google’s latest Search update makes it easier to follow the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Google Search can help ensure that you don’t miss any FIFA World Cup match you want to see when the even takes place from November 20th through December 18th. If you search “World Cup” on Google, you’ll now see a dedicated section at the top with the list of upcoming matches, along with their dates and your local time.

On mobile, either on a browser or on the Google app, you’ll have the option to set up notifications for specific teams by tapping the “bell” icon at the top right corner of the screen and then choosing the squad you want to follow. You’ll also be able to keep up with the score in real time anywhere you are by tapping on the match you want to track and then dragging and dropping it anywhere on your screen.

Notifications don’t seem to be available for desktop, but the dedicated Google panel for the World Cup will show you in-depth stats and win probabilities across devices. When the games begin, you’ll also be able to watch recap videos from FIFA+, the association’s streaming service, and official broadcasters that include the BBC directly on the results page. Plus, you’ll be able to play with or against fellow fans in a multiplayer game, wherein you can pick your side for a real match and score virtual goals for them.

Google is also launching a label for businesses that can help you find a venue showing the games. For the upcoming matches, you simply have to type in “Where to watch the world cup near me?” Rather watch alone? You can also do that via YouTube TV, which will give you access to the live matches on FOX and FS1, or on Telemundo for Spanish-language broadcasts. If you have a Wear OS device, you can ask Google through your wearable to set match reminders for you and then view them all in the Agenda app. And in case you can’t get enough of everything football, the tech giant is also launching a new row on Google TV’s For You tab that showcases FIFA content and highlights.