If you were secretly hoping for a smart home display for Christmas but didn’t receive one, today you can treat yourself to one of the best for almost half its usual price. Right now, you can grab Google’s second-gen Nest Hub — our pick for one of the best smart displays — for its second-best price to date at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Adorama. Typically $99.99, it’s currently on sale for $59.99, which is only $10 shy of its all-time low during Black Friday. As mentioned in our review, Google’s small second-gen smart display remains an excellent digital photo frame for displaying images from Google Photos, and it offers automatic and reliable sleep-tracking features. It’s also a better speaker than its predecessor and grants you access to Google Assistant’s full suite of features. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub (second-gen, 2021) The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

We’re four days into 2022, and if you’re starting to struggle with your New Year’s fitness resolutions, 1) welcome to the club and 2) today’s Apple Watch Series 7 deal may be just what you were looking for. For those still resolved to get healthier this year, you have another chance to snag Apple’s latest smartwatch for its lowest price to date. Amazon is once again selling the 41mm, GPS-equipped Apple Watch Series 7 in green with a matching Sport Band for $339 instead of $399 after briefly offering the same discount two weeks ago. The Apple Watch Series 7 offers a larger, edge-to-edge display than its last-gen counterpart, along with IP6X dust resistance. Read our review.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) The smaller, 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE. Amazon and Best Buy’s current discount only applies to the all-green configuration, however.

On the other hand, if you’re more the type of person who prefers lounging around watching TV over going for a run, 1) again, welcome to the club, and 2) we’ve got a solid deal on a relatively inexpensive OLED. LG’s A1 OLED offers deep black levels, great color accuracy, and wide viewing angles, along with support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. It doesn’t offer the advanced gaming features found with the more expensive LG C1, like variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports, but if features don’t matter to you, this more budget-friendly OLED might be worth checking out. Right now, you can pick up the A1 in the 48-inch configuration at eBay and Amazon for $846.99, or $849.99 at Best Buy instead of paying its original $1,199.99 price.

LG A1 OLED TV (48-inch) LG’s entry-level OLED TV, the A1, has an auto low-latency mode and offers support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Unlike pricier OLEDs, however, it lacks a fast refresh rate.

Looking for a way to express your creativity at a discount? Wacom’s most affordable drawing tablet is now available for its best price to date. Geared toward entry-level artists and social media content creators, Wacom’s One Drawing Tablet is $299.95 at Amazon, which is $100 off of the typical listing price. Our hands-on impressions left us impressed with this tablet, namely its matte display, which felt great to draw on. The 13-inch, 1920 x 1080 HD slate is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS, as well as some Android tablets and smartphones.

Additionally, the Wacom One comes with a pressure-sensitive stylus and limited-time access to various creative software services, including a two-month subscription to Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, along with six months of access to Adobe Fresco. Note, however, that the drawing tablet lacks support for USB-C, so you’ll need a dongle to connect it to newer MacBook models and Android devices.

Wacom One drawing tablet Wacom’s most affordable tablet yet, the Wacom One, sports a 1920 x 1080 HD display and is about the size of an iPad.

Nintendo Switch owners can nab a complimentary 128GB SanDisk microSD card from Best Buy when they purchase an annual family membership to Nintendo Switch Online for $34.99. The membership grants up to eight local Switch users access to more than 70 SNES and NES games, along with perks like online multiplayer, exclusive offers (like access to purchase one of the hard-to-find wireless Nintendo 64 controllers), and cloud storage for game saves. SanDisk’s bundled microSD card, meanwhile, gives your Switch an extra 128GB of storage, so you can store more games.

Check out these other great deals happening today

Amazon is selling the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight for $41.93 instead of $52.96, its best price ever. The Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight is Wyze’s latest home security camera, but with an added spotlight module you can turn off in the app or automate so that it responds to motion.

The standard edition of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the Xbox One — which you can upgrade to the Xbox Series X / S version for free — is on sale for $17.99 ($42 off) at Amazon, its lowest price yet. Read our coverage .

. With the Arlo Audio Doorbell, you can partake in two-way conversations with visitors outside of your door from inside your house, have guests leave audio messages for you, and more. It normally retails for $79.99, but right now Amazon is selling it for just $25.67.

Logitech’s split Ergo K860 keyboard is designed to reduce muscle strain on wrists and forearms while typing, and it’s compatible with macOS and Windows. It normally retails for $129.99, but it’s on sale right now at Amazon for $109.99, its lowest price to date.