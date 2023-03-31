Google’s last-gen Pixel 6 Pro is half off right now at Woot

Sure, if you want a good smartphone that won’t cost a fortune, you could preorder Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A54, the successor to one of our favorite midrange phones. However, if you’re looking for additional RAM or a bigger display, you may want to check out the current deal on Google’s Pixel 6 Pro. Right now, the last-gen Android phone is on sale at Woot in an unlocked black configuration with 128GB of storage for $469.99. That’s a $429 discount and just $20 more than the starting price of Samsung’s forthcoming A54.

Both phones boast an OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The Pixel 6 Pro, however, offers a larger 6.7-inch screen as well as 12GB of RAM, which is double that of the base A54. The Pixel 6 Pro also boasts a cleaner software experience, a higher IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a better camera that’s outfitted with a telephoto lens.

The only drawback is that, while the Pixel 6 Pro receives more frequent updates, it’s a little older, meaning you’ll get more years of software support with the A54. Also, note that the Pixel 6 Pro lacks the faster Tensor G2 chip found on the Pixel 7 Pro, so you won’t be able to use the new face unlock feature or some of Google’s newer camera refinements. Read our review.

If you’re looking for a charger for your iPhone or a set of AirPods, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe — one of our favorite magnetic chargers — is down to $127.49 ($22.50 off) at Belkin when you use promo code SS23 at checkout. Not only does the wireless charging tree offer up to 15W MagSafe charging speeds but it also features fast-charge support for newer Apple Watch models (including the Series 8) as well as the ability to charge various Android phones and Qi-enabled devices. It even doubles as a handy kickstand of sorts, allowing you to prop up your phone at a more comfortable viewing angle.