Google’s January 2022 Pixel security update is now live

Google appears to be getting ready to release a much-anticipated update for Pixel 6 phones. Android expert Mishaal Rahman notes that Google has posted OTA and factory images for the January 2022 patch to its developer site. That means anyone can side-load the update to their Pixel phone now, but it also means the official over-the-air update will be coming to your device soon — and it might be best to wait until then, given the trouble caused by December’s update.

The January update should include numerous bug fixes that Pixel 6 owners have been anxiously awaiting. Google had originally intended to ship them in the December update but halted and ultimately removed the files from its site when users complained of connectivity troubles after installing the patch. Google says that the January update will fix the problems caused by December’s update, as well as the existing bugs that have driven at least one well-known Pixel 6 user to ditch the phone entirely.

With the images public and one Canadian telecom company citing Monday, January 17th for the release, it looks highly likely that the official update will start going out in the next week. That’s none too soon for people who bought the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro expecting to get a premium device. While the hardware is truly flagship-level, the software experience hasn’t been exactly smooth.