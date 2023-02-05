Google’s HD Chromecast with Google TV is cheaper than ever

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Since 2020, Chromecast with Google TV has been one of the better ways to add more streaming options to an existing setup, thanks in part to the fact you can frequently find the devices on sale. To that point, Amazon has discounted both variants of the streaming stick ahead of the Super Bowl weekend. Following a 20 percent discount, you can buy the 4K version for just under $40 at the moment. At $19.98, meanwhile, the HD variant is at a new all-time low.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Google’s 4K Chromecast with Google TV is an excellent option for those looking for an affordable but solid way to add more streaming services to their setup.

Both the 4K and HD versions of Chromecast with Google TV are excellent options if you’re on a budget or prefer how Google does things over its competitors. The Hamden Journal gave the 4K version a score of in 2020. Highlights included excellent Google Assistant integration, a comfortable and easy-to-use remote and the inclusion of Dolby Vision and Atmos support. The HD variant is and is a compelling option if you haven’t upgraded to a 4K TV yet. Poor performance used to be one of the reasons to skip a Chromecast with Google TV system, but this past summer Google to address that issue. For that reason, unless you’re willing to spend significantly more on something like an Apple TV, it’s hard to go wrong with one of Google’s streaming sticks.

