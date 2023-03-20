Google’s fixing the Pixel Watch’s tardy alarms

Google is rolling out a fix for a bug that made Pixel Watch alarms go off at the wrong time. The Clock app update will be delivered via the Play Store, according to a statement from the company provided by spokesperson Sofia Giovannello.

Reports of the problem started cropping up last month, with users reporting that their smartwatch alarms would sometimes go off a few minutes early or late. Apparently, they could miss the mark by up to 10 minutes, which could be the difference between making a meeting and missing it.