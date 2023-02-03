Google’s February 8th event will focus on ‘Search, Maps and beyond’

Google has announced that it’s holding a streaming event called Live from Paris that will be all about “Search, Maps and beyond,” set to be livestreamed on YouTube on February 8th. “We’re reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need,” the description reads.

Hopefully, the “beyond” part will shed some more light on its plans for a ChatGPT rival. During Google’s earnings call yesterday, Pichai finally addressed Google’s own plans for an AI chat system. “In the coming weeks and months, we’ll make these language models available, starting with LaMDA, so that people can engage directly with them,” he said. Google also plans to bring those AI tools to businesses, developers and Alphabet’s own internal operations.

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly declared a “code red” over OpenAI’s ChatGPT, due to its potential threat to Google’s search dominance. Notably, Microsoft is a large investor in ChatGPT, and plans to integrate the AI into its Bing search engine to provide more understandable and human-like results.

Google was said to be planning to show off its AI tools at its I/O event, which usually takes place in May. It’s possible, though, that the company wants get well ahead of any criticism that it’s behind OpenAI in the natural language chatbot race.

On the other hand, the event might be strictly focused on Search and Maps — core products used by a lot of people. In the thumbnail above, Google also hints at news about Lens, Shopping and Translate. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube on February 8th at 8:30 AM ET.