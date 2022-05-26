Google’s Enterprise Framework improves integrations and enables zero trust

Google is highlighting how Chromebooks can work in “zero trust” corporate environments with its new Chrome Enterprise Connectors Framework. The new integration system is designed to make the Chrome browser and Chrome OS devices easier for IT departments to implement with existing security, endpoint, and authentication solutions as well as bother management solutions.

Google Chrome OS exec John Solomon describes the new tools as a “plug and play” solution that lets other companies helm Chrome OS management functions like remote-wiping a Chromebook using BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management or flagging malware downloads with Splunk. These types of management functions previously worked through the Google Admin console.

Managing and enrolling Chrome OS devices in the enterprise will still rely on Google tools like Google Admin and Chrome Browser Cloud Management. But new tools like Chrome OS Data Controls give enterprises more options to allow or lock down actions like printing, screen capture, copy / paste, and other potential data loss situations. It might even give IT a better handle on buggy Chrome OS updates and is currently available through the Trusted Tester program.

Chromebooks have owned the education market in a massive way compared to Windows PCs, Macs, and iPads. But with PC shipments down in the first quarter of this year, Google is looking to broaden its horizon — and that’s where getting serious for the enterprise comes in. Chrome OS is a curious platform that can run on lots of PC hardware and even Macs using Chrome OS Flex, can run Android apps but awkwardly exists alongside that OS as well, and can even run Windows VMs through Parallels.

Google touts Chrome OS as a platform that has “never had a reported successful ransomware attack or any evidence of a documented, successful virus attack” and plans to keep it that way with new partnerships. Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome OS is also protecting systems, supporting both disk and memory encryption.

If you want to learn more about Chrome enterprise solutions, Google invites IT personnel to register for Chrome Enterprise Day on June 8th. You can also try Chrome browser and Splunk integration, get access to the Trusted Tester Program that will allow you to test Palo Alto Networks and Crowdstrike Chrome integrations later, and start a free trial of HP’s Proactive Insights (if you have an HP Chrome device).