Google Workspace individual plans jump from 15GB to 1TB of storage

has some for folks who are on the Workspace individual plan. Those who use the service, such as self-employed people and entrepreneurs, will soon get a significant storage upgrade from 15GB to 1TB at no extra cost. Most Workspace individual users won’t need to worry about running out of storage space in Gmail and Drive anymore.

Until now, Google has only offered Workspace individual users the same amount of storage that you’d get with a free Gmail account. To increase that capacity, you’d need to buy more storage through Google One. Google says it will users won’t need to do anything as it will upgrade their storage automatically.

Elsewhere, there are more options for those who send emails to multiple people through . You’ll be able to use mail merge tags, such as @firstname, to personalize these email blasts. That may be useful, even if the Workspace individual plan doesn’t support custom email addresses as yet. Additionally, Google is bringing the Workspace individual plan to the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina.