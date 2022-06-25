Google tells workers they can relocate ‘without justification’ following Supreme Court decision

Google will allow employees to move between states in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to . In an email obtained by , the company’s chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi, said workers could “apply for relocation without justification,” and that those managing the requests would be “aware of the situation.” We’ve reached out to Google to find out if the company amended its relocation policy in response to Friday’s decision. Cicconi also reminded workers Google’s employee benefits plan covers medical procedures that aren’t available in the state where they live and work.

"This is a profound change for the country that deeply affects so many of us, especially women. Everyone will respond in their own way, whether that's wanting space and time to process, speaking up, volunteering outside of work, not wanting to discuss it at all, or something else entirely," Cicconi says in the email.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as part of its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization eliminated the constitutional right to abortion. According to an in May, as many as 28 states could either ban or severely restrict access to abortions in the days and weeks ahead. Some states like Texas had so-called in place that went into effect immediately following Friday’s decision.

The effects of such a monumental shift in American politics have been felt across tech. Mere hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision, Flo, one of the most widely used period tracking apps, said it would in response to privacy concerns following the ruling. Some companies like Meta have also told employees not to openly discuss the ruling.