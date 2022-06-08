Google Tasks finally lets you prioritize important to-dos with a star

Tasks, Google’s standalone to-do app, hasn’t changed much since it was introduced alongside . Outside of the that was added in 2020, the software has kept its limited feature set. But it’s finally about to get some long-overdue functionality.

Google announced today you can now mark important to-dos with a star, and view and sort those items in a new view. It’s a small addition, to be sure, but one that will make it easier to see all your critical to-dos. “We hope this update makes it easier for you to prioritize your tasks and quickly navigate to important tasks across your projects,” Google said.

If you don’t see the starring functionality right away, Google notes it’s gradually rolling out the feature to all Workspace users, and it may take up to 15 days for some to see it appear.