Google Play gets a new logo for its 10-year anniversary

Google Play is getting a new logo today to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Google has slightly tweaked the overall shape of its Google Play logo, but the most notable changes are the less vibrant colors that more closely match the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that Google uses for many of its other services. It’s a subtle adjustment that also complements the new Chrome logo updated earlier this year.

“We’re introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more,” explains Tian Lim, VP of Google Play. The new logo and iconography also mark 10 years of Google Play after it was rebranded from the Android Market in 2012.

“A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content,” says Lim. “And more than 2 million developers work with us to build their businesses and reach people around the globe.”

To mark the 10 years of Google Play, Google is also offering a boost to Google Play Points. If you activate the points booster (the start dates vary by country) you’ll earn 10x points on purchases, including most in-app items.