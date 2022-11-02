Google Play Games is now available on PC in the US

Google Play Games has in more countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. The app, which is available in beta, allows you to play a selection of Android games on your PC with a mouse and keyboard. Google in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan in January (and later in Australia and Thailand) after at the tail end of last year that Google Play Games would come to PC in 2022.

To try the app, Google says you’ll need a rig with Windows 10 or later, a solid state drive with 10GB of free space, at least an Intel UHD Graphics 630 or comparable GPU, a CPU with four physical cores and 8GB of RAM. Your progress will sync between Android and PC, so you can continue playing your game on another device.

There are 85 titles on Google Play Games, as notes, though Google plans to add more. The lineup includes Cookie Run: Kingdom, WWE SuperCard and . Those are somewhat notable games, but you’ll perhaps find heavier hitters on and .

Bringing Google Play Games to Windows is a separate effort from Microsoft’s push (which from the Amazon Appstore). For one thing, Google built the Google Play Games app. Perhaps this gaming effort will go more smoothly for Google .