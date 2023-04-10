Google Pixel 7A leak reveals new blue color

We’re getting closer and closer to Google I/O 2023, and it’s looking like this year’s event will come with new hardware in tow. Google is expected to announce its latest midtier phone, the Pixel 7A, at the May 10th I/O keynote. The company has a long history of sheer incompetence when it comes to containing leaks and product secrecy, and the 7A has been no exception.

Now, we’re getting a look (via 9to5Google) at what appears to be Google’s official marketing renders of the phone — and they show off a new blue color option that will be available alongside black and white. It’s a muted blue and still a far cry from the “really blue” original Pixel; Google seems very hesitant to go bold on colors again, which is a shame.

Worth waiting for over a $449 Pixel 7?

The images were published by MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, and they confirm that the Pixel 7A will look closer to Google’s flagship phones than any previous A-Series. You’re getting the same camera bar design with a cutout for two lenses, and the side rails appear to be metal again (like the 6A). If not for the more substantial display bezels, most people would have a tough time telling this thing apart from last year’s Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7A is rumored to be powered by the same Tensor G2 chip as the 7 and 7 Pro. And Google appears to finally be caving to pressure from Samsung, OnePlus, and other competitors by including a 90Hz display. That would be another spec that it shares with the Pixel 7.