If you’re in the market for a new Android phone, now is a good time to pick up one of the best at a significant discount. Google has reduced the price of the entire Pixel family, including the flagship 7 Pro. On both Amazon and the Google Store, you can get the Pixel 7 Pro for $150 off. That includes all colorways and storage variants, meaning the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models are priced at $749, $849 and $949 at the moment. The more affordable Pixel 7 is also $150 off. Once again, all three colorways are included in the sale, as are both storage variants. As a result, you can get the 128GB model for $449 and the 256GB one for $549. When they’re not on sale, those two will set you back $599 and $699, respectively. Last but not least, the Pixel 6a is likewise $150 off, making it $299.

Between the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a, there isn’t a bad choice between them. All three phones are found in The Hamden Journal’s . If you want a simple, affordable and easy-to-use device, the . It features a bright and vivid 6.1-inch OLED display, IP67-certified water and dust proofing, 6GB of RAM and Google’s in-house Tensor chip. Best of all, like all the other Pixels, the 6a comes with Google’s excellent photo processing software. One thing to note is Google is likely to announce the Pixel 6a’s successor soon. The company is widely expected to debut the phone at .

If you have a bigger budget, both the are compelling options too. Of the two, the latter is the one to go for if you love snapping photos. It features a 5x telephoto camera that’s ideal for capturing images of faraway subjects. Additionally, the wide-angle camera can capture macro shots, making it great for getting up close to small subjects like flowers and bugs.

