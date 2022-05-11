Google Pixel 6A vs. 6 vs. 6 Pro vs. 5A: specs comparison

Google’s new Pixel 6A, announced at its I/O 2022 keynote, may seem like just another budget-focused A-series model, but the latest midrange Pixel is a little different than its forebears. In the past, the Pixel A-line opted for a cheaper, plastic build and slower processor to hit a lower price point. This time, the Pixel 6A uses the same Google Tensor processor that first debuted in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and yet it still undercuts its flagship brethren to sell at the same $449 price as the outgoing Pixel 5A when preorders go up on July 21st and it hits stores on July 28th.

So if you’re not giving up slower performance, what are you giving up? And why would anyone still spend more on a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro?

A blending of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5A

Well, we’ve assembled all the key specs to see how the new Pixel 6A shapes up on paper when compared to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 5A. You can see how the Pixel 6A has similarities with both the 5A and Pixel 6. The new 6A shares specs with the flagship Pixels, like the CPU and under-display fingerprint scanner, while maintaining some A-series sacrifices — like only having 128GB of storage, omitting wireless charging, a typical screen refresh rate of just 60Hz, and a lower weather resistance rating. While on the software side, all of these phones support Android 12 and will be updated to Android 13.

Google Pixel 6A vs. Pixel 6 line and Pixel 5A Specification Google Pixel 6A Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 5A Specification Google Pixel 6A Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 5A OS Android 12 (will receive Android 13 update) Android 12 (will receive Android 13 update) Android 12 (will receive Android 13 update) Android 12 (will receive Android 13 update) Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.4-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.34-inch OLED Resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 3120 x 1440 2400 x 1080 Max. refresh rate 60Hz 90Hz 120Hz 60Hz Dimensions(mm) 71.8 x 152.16 x 8.85 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 73.2 x 156.2 x 8.8 Weight 178 grams 207 grams 210 grams 183 grams Battery Capacity 4400mAh 4614mAh 5004mAh 4680mAh Processor Google Tensor Google Tensor Google Tensor Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB 8GB 12GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB Ports USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack Rear cameras 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide 50MP (f/1.85) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide camera (114-degree field of view) 50MP (f/1.85) main sensor (takes 12.5MP pictures), 48MP (f/3.5) 4x telephoto lens, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide (114-degree field of view) 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor, 16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide (118.7-degree field of view) Front camera 8MP (84-degree field of view) 8MP (84-degree field of view) 11.1MP (94-degree field of view) 8MP (f/2 83-degree field of view) Photo Modes Night Sight, Portrait mode, Face Deblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone Night Sight, Portrait mode, Face Deblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone Night Sight, Portrait mode, Face Deblur, Magic Eraser, Real Tone Night Sight, Portrait mode Video modes Slow-mo, Cinematic Pan, Astrophotogray Timelapse Slow-mo, Cinematic Pan, Astrophotogray Timelapse Slow-mo, Cinematic Pan, Astrophotogray Timelapse Slow-mo Video recording 4K at 30 and 60 fps, 1080p HD at 30, 60, 120, and 240 fps, Front camera up to 1080p 4K at 30 and 60 fps, 1080p HD at 30, 60, 120, and 240 fps, Front camera up to 1080p 4K at 30 and 60 fps, 1080p HD at 30, 60, 120, and 240 fps, Front camera up to 4K 4K at 30 and 60 fps, 1080p HD at 30, 60, 120, and 240 fps, Front camera up to 1080p Glass display Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Under-display fingerprint scanner Under-display fingerprint scanner Fingerprint Water and dust protection IP67 IP68 IP68 IP67 Wireless charging? No Yes Yes No 5G support mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz sub-6GHz Starting price $449 $599 $899 $449

Perhaps the biggest deal-breakers for some Pixel A-series fans may be that the 6A doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the Pixel 5A. It also no longer borrows the same rear cameras of its flagship counterparts, opting for a matched pair of 12-megapixel sensors for both the main and ultra-wide cameras — whereas the Pixel 6 has a 50-megapixel main sensor. But a welcome sight, to some, may be that the Pixel 6A is the smallest and lightest of this batch of Pixel phones. A 6.1-inch display isn’t exactly tiny, but it’s undeniably more wieldy than the massive 6.7-inch display on the Pixel 6 Pro.

We’ll have to see how this all shakes out when we do our full review of the Pixel 6A and test how these specs translate to the real experience of using it. In the meantime, what do you think of how the Pixel 6A looks on paper compared to other Pixels?