Google Photos for web now shows if your images are taking up space

Google has introduced a small but very useful change to Photos on the web, spotted by 9to5Google. In the info section for each photo, there’s a new category called “Backed up” after the current day/date, location, device, EXIF and image size. It shows whether the file has been saved in “Original quality” or “Storage saver,” and how much space it’s taking up, if any.

This will be especially informative for users on Google’s free tiers following its storage policy changes instituted on June 1, 2021 that ended unlimited free storage of photos. They’ll let you manage your photos on a more granular basis if you need to free up space, or just check the quality at a glance. That’s on top of the current “Manage storage” feature that provides an overview and management of your cloud storage.

Oddly, much like the “Uploaded from” and “Shared by” information, the “Backed up” info isn’t available on the Android or iOS apps — only on the web. The feature has started to hit some accounts, but has yet to widely roll out.