Google paused Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates, will try again in January

The rollout of the first major update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been slow and plagued by reports of problems. Now the company says it paused releasing the December 2021 update to investigate reports of calls dropping and disconnecting.

The news arrived in a post on the Google Support forums (via Droid-Life) that says a new version with all the previously announced features and a fix for the disconnection issue should be ready by late January. If you’re not having any problems, then you can keep using the new software for now, but for those afflicted by the connection issues, Google only suggests reverting and factory resetting your device as an option.

Hey Pixel Community, The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset. Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix. Your Pixel Community Manager, Camille

The December update was packing a long list of eagerly anticipated fixes already and fast 23W wireless charging with the Pixel Stand 2. It also included new features like the “Quick Tap to Snap” Snapchat integration Google touted during the phone’s launch, plus digital car key support and file sharing for the ultra-wideband chip in the Pixel 6 Pro. Now most owners of Google’s latest flagship phones will have to wait a little longer (or risk updating manually with the flawed patch that’s available) before experiencing all the new stuff.