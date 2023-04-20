Google Nest WiFi packs are cheaper than ever at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

These days, there are better options to ensure WiFi signals reach every part of your home than struggling to fix a router to your ceiling. A mesh network uses multiple nodes (or points), giving you several connectivity points instead of just a single router. Google’s Nest WiFi system is a solid mesh network option, and the devices are currently on sale on Amazon. A two-pack of the Nest WiFi system has dropped to $100, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. The bundle typically costs $269.

Google

The two-pack includes a router and a point. If you’d like to have a router and two points, you’re in luck, as a three-pack is also on sale. It’s 50 percent off at $175. A two-pack will provide WiFi coverage over up to 3,800 square feet, while the three pack will cover as much as 5,400 square feet, Google says.

Each Nest router and point can connect to as many as 100 devices simultaneously. Each router has two Ethernet ports, while each point is a smart speaker with Google Assistant integration. Google says the system can support multiple simultaneous 4K video streams, but that will depend on the speed of your internet plan.

Those looking for a higher-end option might want to consider the Nest WiFi Pro 6E system. Two- and three-pack variants of the bundle are on sale for $250 (usually $300) and $340 (usually $400) respectively. This network will work with both older devices your current devices and those that support WiFi 6E, though it’s not compatible with previous generations of Google WiFi or Nest WiFi products.

WiFi 6E offers faster speeds and lower latencies than WiFi 6 and earlier standards. Having access to a broader wireless spectrum should also reduce network congestion and possible interference from your neighbors’ networks, so picking up a WiFi 6E mesh system could bolster your setup now and for years to come.

