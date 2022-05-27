Google Nest Audio bundle offers two smart speakers for just $120

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to get a few smart speakers for your connected home, this may be your chance to grab a handful at a discount. You can get a pair of Google Nest Audio smart speakers right now from Adorama for $120. The Google Nest Audio has always offered a robust music experience without a hefty price tag to go with it, but now it’s even more affordable at $80 or 40 percent off the bundle’s regular price. While we didn’t find the Nest Audio to be quite on par with bigger music-focused speakers when it comes to audio quality when we tested it out, it still sounds a lot better than the Nest Mini.

Buy Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker 2-Pack at Adorama – $120

It’s loud enough for small- and medium-sized rooms, and pairing two of them can deliver stereo sound. Since it’s a Google smart speaker, it supports Assistant voice commands, and you can tell it to play what you want after linking it to your account and your music streaming services. Like other Nest speakers, it’s covered in cloth for a clean, minimalist aesthetic that will complement most home decor. And at 7 inches tall and only 3 inches thick, it will fit in most places you decide to put it.

If you’d rather get a smart display, the Google Nest Hub Max is also on sale at Adorama for $179, or $50 off its retail price. With its 10-inch touchscreen, the Nest Hub Max is the biggest Google smart display available and also has the best sound quality. We gave it a score of 86 in our review, praising it not just for having a great display and sound quality, but also for its ability to double as a Nest Cam and to play and pause media with gestures.

Buy Google Nest Hub Max at Adorama – $179

