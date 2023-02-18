Google Meet rolls out 360-degree virtual backgrounds for video calls

As you can see in the embedded GIF, the 360-degree background will change depending on where your phone or tablet’s positioned. So, if you move your phone left or right, your background will adjust to show different scenery. Google says users can apply “several” new 360-degree backgrounds during video calls, including one that shows a beach and another with a temple.

While the feature does look pretty cool, I can see how these backgrounds might get distracting if you’re on a call with someone who’s constantly moving their phone around. However, they’re still probably not as obnoxious as Meet’s collection of Snapchat-like filters — which currently includes one that turns you into a cat and another that puts your face on a strawberry.