Google is making it easier to find and support Asian-owned businesses

Google is making it easier for people to find and support Asian-owned businesses in their communities. Starting today, US merchants can now add an “Asian-owned” label to a verified Google business profile, which will appear in Search and Maps queries.

The move is part of Google’s efforts to support historically marginalized communities. It previously rolled out labels for , Latino-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned and businesses.

In addition, the company says its Grow with Google initiative, along with the non-profit US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce, will help another 10,000 Asian-owned small businesses learn digital skills. To date, they’ve assisted more than 20,000 Asian-owned businesses with workshops on things like e-commerce, analytics-driven decisions and design.