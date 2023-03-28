Google is going to show a new ‘Perspectives’ carousel in search results

Google is adding a new carousel in search results to help you see different perspectives on certain search topics. The feature, called “Perspectives,” is a new box showing “insights from a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices” that will appear under the “Top Stories” box in results.

In a blog post, the company shared a GIF of what the box looks like for perspectives on this year’s Oscars. It includes tweets from Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as a few articles. It looks fine, but I’m annoyed that it will be yet another thing cluttering up Google’s search results. (I may just be nostalgic for the good old days.)

The perspectives, in this instance, are fairly inoffensive. But it’s not difficult to imagine how this could surface the types of controversial opinions or inaccurate statements that we’re already subject to every day on Twitter. Google says it’s “committed to bringing you authoritative and trustworthy information” in the box, but we’ve asked for more details about how it decides what gets shown.