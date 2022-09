Google’s getting wary of experimenting.

7 of the 14 projects at Google’s startup incubator Area 120 — where employees spent 100 percent of their time working on 20 percent projects — have been cut, according to TechCrunch, sending workers looking for spots on other projects to stay employed.

Google’s change of heart isn’t that surprising, as the 20 percent rule Area 120 was named for — which spawned projects like Gmail, AdSense, and Google News — has been dead since 2013.